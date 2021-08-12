Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
OWCH illustration gesture drawing
I drew this about 2 months ago when I got a spinal injection- it hurt REALLY bad. It ended up not being enough to relieve the pain in my back- and I was scheduled for surgery soon after. (Which has helped!)

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
