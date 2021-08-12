Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ebony Ellis

Dwellings - Landing Page

Ebony Ellis
Ebony Ellis
  • Save
Dwellings - Landing Page clean simple design ui design website design website rental apartment finder logo dwellings landing page ux ui
Download color palette

Dwellings is an apartment finder site that I created for an online class. Would love feedback.

Ebony Ellis
Ebony Ellis

More by Ebony Ellis

View profile
    • Like