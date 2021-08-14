Jesse Showalter

Hobnob Community Creation

I worked on this app and with this amazing team for about 3 years and I loved every minute of it. This specific flow is all about creating private communities that users can share with friends and families.
During my time there not only did I help to design interfaces like this but I also, art directed, built websites, and more. Check it out Hobnob

