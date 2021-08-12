Oluwatobi Adegoke

Fokasu - Telling real stories

Oluwatobi Adegoke
Oluwatobi Adegoke
  • Save
Fokasu - Telling real stories identity design photography animation logo graphic design motion graphics branding
Download color palette

Identity Design for a photography and film studio.

Check out the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/117752587/Fokasu-Studio

Oluwatobi Adegoke
Oluwatobi Adegoke

More by Oluwatobi Adegoke

View profile
    • Like