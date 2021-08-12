Diego Freels-Gudiel

UI Daily Challenge Day 5 - App Icon

UI Daily Challenge Day 5 - App Icon ios challenge dailyui icon app icon app tag
Tag It is an app to learn a new language. You simply tag your every day items and it will tell you the translation of that item in the language of your choice.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
