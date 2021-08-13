Dividedsign
Flyer Travel App UI ✈️

Flyer Travel App UI
Hey Guys🖐️
Here is my new shot for Flyer App - My first shot after joining Piqo 🦚

I used localy kit and Iconly pro (which will be published soon🔥).
You will be able to book your ticket based on your own personal details using this app. The app will tell you weather your destination suits the information you gave it or not.

I hope you enjoy it.

