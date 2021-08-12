Oluwatobi Adegoke

Gyde - Travel Agency

Gyde - Travel Agency logo animation animation motion graphics logo identity design branding
A visual brand design for a travel agency that offers authentic experiences and destinations.

Check out the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/108023087/GYDE-A-Travel-Agency

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
