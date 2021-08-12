Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Game itens (power ups)

  1. keyboard.png
  2. folder.png
  3. stapler.png
  4. mug.png

Some itens that I illustrated for a personal project a few years ago. Besides having fun with those cute vectors (the keyboard is my fav ❤️) I worked also on the UI, animations and some Unity integration for this project.

Check the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/72703815/Hurry-Up-Game-art-UI-and-motion

UI Designer/2D Artist based in Munich, Germany. ✏️
