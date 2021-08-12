Mr Mozis

CM

Mr Mozis
Mr Mozis
  • Save
CM typography logo branding illustration vector graphic design design
Download color palette

This identity was created for an Entertainment organization which provides DJ'ing, MC'ing and percussion services. The symbol combines the letters C and M which form speakers and the curved outer lines represent the sound coming out of those speakers. Since most of the services are provided during the evening and into the A.M. hours, we felt that the blue played well off the night experience.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Mr Mozis
Mr Mozis

More by Mr Mozis

View profile
    • Like