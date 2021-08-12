🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
This identity was created for an Entertainment organization which provides DJ'ing, MC'ing and percussion services. The symbol combines the letters C and M which form speakers and the curved outer lines represent the sound coming out of those speakers. Since most of the services are provided during the evening and into the A.M. hours, we felt that the blue played well off the night experience.