Abad Badru

Dapoer Othentic - Logo Design

Abad Badru
Abad Badru
  • Save
Dapoer Othentic - Logo Design foodlogos logos logo brand design mascot abstract mark logodesign design brand identity design bakedrice pasta hand bowl kitchen chef food and beverage restaurant foodlogo food
Download color palette

Hi! Dribbble
This is my portofolio for restaurant baked rice & pasta in Bandung, Jawa Barat, called Dapoer Othentic

Goal :

To make logo simple,modern and fun, So I combined food and color fun

What do you think about this?
Let me know in the comments below!⁣

Follow my instagram @designbyabad

Contact me if you need logo design.
Whatsapp : +6287723816980
email : kerjasamaabad@gmail.com

Happy to work with you⁣

see you to the next post :)

Abad Badru
Abad Badru

More by Abad Badru

View profile
    • Like