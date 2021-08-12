Doinsite - Logo Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
This is my portofolio for developer team in Indonesian
Goal :
To make logo simple,modern and technology, So I combined letter D and code symbol
What do you think about this?
Let me know in the comments below!
Follow my instagram @designbyabad
Feel free contact me if you need logo design.
Whatsapp : +6287723816980
email : kerjasamaabad@gmail.com
Happy to work with you
see you to the next post :)