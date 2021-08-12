Daily UI #054

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Confirmation screen, right? Nothing too crazy with the overall concept of this one (just a login confirm with some flair), but the real challenge for me came with making the actual animations. I used InVision Studio to make this, which I found was relatively intuitive for these basic purposes. That being said, these were pretty basic. I want to take it a step further in the future to see what can happen, but InVision also has no true export feature, so I had to use a series of screen recordings and a QuickTime to MP4 converter to get it up here. So that's a bit annoying.
Like what you see? Hit the "L" or leave a comment! Especially for this relatively new tool for me, I'm always open to feedback!