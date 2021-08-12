Jarod Octon

The Observatory

The Observatory tech scene aerospace spot illustration cosmic galileo astronaut space science space x nasa astrophysics telescope astronomy hubble telescope hubble observatory outer space adobe illustrator illustrator san diego
New illustration for Orbit's newsletter, The Observatory. 🔭 What do you think? 🤔 This is one part of a larger brand overhaul that I've been working on as of late. ✨

Hi. I'm an illustrator and designer based in San Diego, CA.
    • Like