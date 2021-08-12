Salihu Ahmed Rufai

Landing page - DailyUI 03

Salihu Ahmed Rufai
Salihu Ahmed Rufai
  • Save
Landing page - DailyUI 03 lambo web cars lamboghini webdesign landing page design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello guys🥰,
Here is another challenge i was given by #DailyUI to design a landing page and I decided to design for #Lamboghini car🤩.
So what do you think guys. Please I will really love to get a Feedback from you all.

Thank you all. 🙏

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Salihu Ahmed Rufai
Salihu Ahmed Rufai

More by Salihu Ahmed Rufai

View profile
    • Like