Dominique Prescott

Attract - Retain - Empower

Dominique Prescott
Dominique Prescott
Hire Me
  • Save
Attract - Retain - Empower logo vector branding graphic design dribblerookie sticker design illustration
Attract - Retain - Empower logo vector branding graphic design dribblerookie sticker design illustration
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 5.png
  2. Weare3.png

Unused sticker design for D&I employee group

Dominique Prescott
Dominique Prescott
Design for brands and businesses that dream big.
Hire Me

More by Dominique Prescott

View profile
    • Like