DailyUI #027 - Dropdown - Glass Morphism

DailyUI #027 - Dropdown - Glass Morphism design effect blur gradient dailyui027 027 glass glass morphism drop down dropdown daily dailyui ux ui daily ui
Day 26 of the Daily UI challenge :)

I finally get to try out the glass morphism is an appropriate prompt! Surprisingly this was relatively easy to create!

I really enjoyed this one and this was a lightning speed design with repeat grid 💃

