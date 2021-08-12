Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hate (Digital Illustration)

Inspired by Robert Indianna's 'Love' sculpture.

I experimented with dark colours and rough textures, blended together to create dark tone.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
