Kunchana Mathota Arachchi

Sample Logo OviGreen

Sample Logo OviGreen kunchana ideographix customlogo illustration graphic design vector logo icon flatminimalist design branding
OviGreen is a hypothetical tech company. This logo designed from the scratch with Inkscape in Debian GNU/Linux. This is available for editing and on sale for SVG, EPS, PNG, JPG and PDF formats are available. order this logo through https://www.fiverr.com/share/A09Bx5

