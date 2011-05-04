Simon Ålander

Beer label / sketch

Simon Ålander
Simon Ålander
  • Save
Beer label / sketch typography sketch beer label simon ålander coffee made me do it hyper island
Download color palette

Creating a beer label as an assignment in school. It will be an organic beer with trendy vibes...or something like that.

Simon Ålander
Simon Ålander

More by Simon Ålander

View profile
    • Like