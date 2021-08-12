Karina GG
Improving MX Product Design

🍽 Simple menú to share

Since this pandemic there has been a need for restaurants to display their menus in a simple, mobile-readable way.
Here I present an easy version to share with a QR code to view from any browser.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
