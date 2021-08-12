Nataliya Kretsu

Cute spider.

Nataliya Kretsu
Nataliya Kretsu
  • Save
Cute spider. vector design app toy cartoon illustration il
Download color palette

This illustration is part of a collaboration "Puzzle by DrawsBusters".
My piece number 20
You can see the full project here
Thanks everyone for watching!

Special thanks to KoTT Bulgar for animation with flying puzzles
and to Frau Shto for the "thank you" animation and help in project design

Bfcd9f115c6bbd695e56f71c14abed9f
Rebound of
Drawsbusters Puzzle Piece
By Irina Kiseleva
View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Nataliya Kretsu
Nataliya Kretsu

More by Nataliya Kretsu

View profile
    • Like