Sergey Semenov

different life

different life mark logo illustration design logotype logomark logo design logodesign branding lettering made font font typography
Hi guys

I decided to play with letters, and this is what I did, unique letters in the word "life". The letters have a common construction system, but they are not identical, this is done because people's lives are also different.

