Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Max Freeborn

Daily UI Day 35

Max Freeborn
Max Freeborn
  • Save
Daily UI Day 35
Download color palette

Daily UI Day 35. A blog page, I decided to base this off of my experience as a San Francisco Bike Messenger

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Max Freeborn
Max Freeborn
Hey I'm Max a UX Designer and Researcher

More by Max Freeborn

View profile
    • Like