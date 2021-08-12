Natalie Phillips

SEMI-CUSTOM BRAND DESIGN | Savannah

SEMI-CUSTOM BRAND DESIGN
Beautiful branding that sparks emotion for the budget conscious business mind. 

SAVANNAH 
Created with inspiration from the historic charm and beauty of the city. Savannah is a clean, romantic and timeless brand design for small businesses looking to provide their clients with an elevated, yet approachable experience. 

check out our behance profile (https://www.behance.net/nataliephillips3) or website (www.natmattco.com) to view more of the semi-custom brand design collection.

