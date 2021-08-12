Zerof Jewelers: Brand Identity Design

About the Brand

Zerof Jewelers is a luxury jewelry brand that makes classic, stunning and timeless jewelries, using age old techniques and state of the art technologies. With this project, the company wanted to be visually positioned as a the biggest luxury brands of the segment.

The Brief

The challenge was to build a visual identity with strong personality and elegance without being as trendy.

Full brand design here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/125276477/Zerof-Jewelers-Brand-Identity