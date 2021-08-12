Michael Eccles-James

Zerof Jewelers: Brand Identity Design

Zerof Jewelers: Brand Identity Design gold brand icon diamond fashion jewelry logo typography flat luxury branding
About the Brand
Zerof Jewelers is a luxury jewelry brand that makes classic, stunning and timeless jewelries, using age old techniques and state of the art technologies. With this project, the company wanted to be visually positioned as a the biggest luxury brands of the segment.

The Brief
The challenge was to build a visual identity with strong personality and elegance without being as trendy.

Full brand design here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/125276477/Zerof-Jewelers-Brand-Identity

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
