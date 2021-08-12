Max Freeborn

Daily UI day 32

Max Freeborn
Max Freeborn
  • Save
Daily UI day 32
Download color palette

Day 32 a crowdfunding campaign. As a former bike messenger I decided to make it a bike crowdfunding campaign

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Max Freeborn
Max Freeborn
Hey I'm Max a UX Designer and Researcher

More by Max Freeborn

View profile
    • Like