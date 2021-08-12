Canva Pitch Deck Template

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
We love this company for many reasons. First, it was founded by an Australian woman named Melanie Perkins, and it’s always great to hear of a tech company led by women. Second, we feel we have a shared vision of bringing graphic design to non-designers.
Canva the Unicorn
Canva has become a true unicorn in the startup community, with more than 300 thousand paying customers worldwide. But the rise of Canva to unicorn status didn’t happen overnight, and it took its founders more than 4 years to even launch the first versions of the tool that we know today.