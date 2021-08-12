Mr Mozis

Conestoga

Conestoga typography logo branding graphic design vector design
This identity was the final select for Conestoga – an organization that shifted from a college to a school of business which was now offering degrees. The direction for the symbol was to capture something timeless, that has a community feel, it should be multidimensional, an organization of trust and strength. Most importantly, it needs to look slick across all mediums. I feel that we hit the mark with the choice of colour and symbol.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
