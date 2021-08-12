Blisstwin - Elegant Glamour Italic Serif Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

Blisstwin - Elegant Glamour and Stylish Italic Serif - Modern Classy and Feminine Beauty Italic Font

Blisstwin font comes with some ligatures, so you can combine it to make a perfect typography design. Blisstwin Elegant Italic Serif font is perfect for your up coming projects. Such as luxury logo and branding, classy editorial design, woman magazine, cosmetic brand, fashion promotional, art gallery branding, museum, historical of architectural, boutique branding, stationery design, blog design, modern advertising design, card invitation, art quote, home decor, book/cover title, special events and any more.