🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#DailyUI 025 TV Hint
Watching TV shows, movies and videos on TV is now quite popular. This is due to the excellent quality of technology!
Just follow me on the social networks you use and leave your like please!
https://dribbble.com/pameg007
https://www.behance.net/pamelagariglioDG
https://www.instagram.com/pameg_007
https://www.linkedin.com/in/pamelagariglio/
Thanks for watching!
Leave your comments and like!
#dailyUI #TV #challenge #design #UI #UX