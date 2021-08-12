Joel Hudson

Indiana Speed Kings Blues

Joel Hudson
Joel Hudson
  • Save
Indiana Speed Kings Blues bevel procreate illustrator royal blue crown kings speed baseball branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

The Indiana Speed Kings voted on new colors. Here is the final color combo.

D327fc0849810f30210378f8762eb789
Rebound of
Indiana Speed Kings
By Joel Hudson
Joel Hudson
Joel Hudson

More by Joel Hudson

View profile
    • Like