PurePixel^

Fishfarm Logo

PurePixel^
PurePixel^
  • Save
Fishfarm Logo icon logotype app logo creative design app 2021 creative logo ios android app icon brand fish production graphic design branding 2021 logo square fish fish logo logo design logo
Download color palette

Presented logo is for Fishfarm, fish production organization. They have four square-shaped places. The logo is minimal, smart and modern.

Concept: Combination of Fish and Square.

This logo will be used as an app icon on Android mobiles.

For any inquiries :))
bidmhp@gmail.com

PurePixel^
PurePixel^

More by PurePixel^

View profile
    • Like