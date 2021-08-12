🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Presented logo is for Fishfarm, fish production organization. They have four square-shaped places. The logo is minimal, smart and modern.
Concept: Combination of Fish and Square.
This logo will be used as an app icon on Android mobiles.
For any inquiries :))
purepixel.info@gmail.com