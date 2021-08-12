Opendoor Illustration Exploration

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
I've been experimenting with Opendoor's illustration style for the past few weeks. Getting used to working in the brand's color palette, style and seeing where we can push it further. I had a lot of fun collaborating with the brand design team on this exploration. Thanks for looking! 🙌