Mr Mozis

COC

Mr Mozis
Mr Mozis
  • Save
COC typography logo branding graphic design vector illustration design
Download color palette

This identity was developed for a Chamber of Commerce. The letters C, O, C were successfully combined into this three-dimensional shape. The shape represents the various networks involved and the colours provide a positive future outlook.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Mr Mozis
Mr Mozis

More by Mr Mozis

View profile
    • Like