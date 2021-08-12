Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Erdjol Halili

PARANOIA TYPEFACE

DOWNLOAD IT HERE :
https://creativemarket.com/asdfgraphics

Check the full Behance project as well:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/114580975/PARANOIA-FONT-TYPEFACE

Paranoia Typeface.

A Modern Gothic and Experimental Typeface.

Made for text display purposes, Paranoia Typeface brings a modern , gothic , sharp and strong impression to your design. With a bold acid style, suitable as the main text / header text on a poster , music artworks , website or layout design, t-shirt print, book cover etc best for large headlines, logos and any other large font compositions.

.otf file format.

Tags : retrofuturistic , acid , trippy , modern , gothic , grotesk, aesthetic, chrome type.

