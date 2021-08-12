🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
DOWNLOAD IT HERE :
https://creativemarket.com/asdfgraphics
Check the full Behance project as well:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/114580975/PARANOIA-FONT-TYPEFACE
Paranoia Typeface.
A Modern Gothic and Experimental Typeface.
Made for text display purposes, Paranoia Typeface brings a modern , gothic , sharp and strong impression to your design. With a bold acid style, suitable as the main text / header text on a poster , music artworks , website or layout design, t-shirt print, book cover etc best for large headlines, logos and any other large font compositions.
.otf file format.
Tags : retrofuturistic , acid , trippy , modern , gothic , grotesk, aesthetic, chrome type.