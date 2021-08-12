Ruslan

unika logo animation

Ruslan
Ruslan
  • Save
unika logo animation motion graphics ae logo intro intro animated logo logoanimation aftereffects 2danimation animation
Download color palette

Looped logo animation for Unika company

Would you love to animate your logo?
Feel free to reach out: ruslancomb@gmail.com

To see more of my work, please follow me:
Instagram | Behance | Dribbble

Ruslan
Ruslan

More by Ruslan

View profile
    • Like