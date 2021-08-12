Dribbble [not officially]

Kholid Aini

Hi all,
I'm trying to make a dribbble design in a mobile display, to make it easier for creators to get the latest information about the profession they are in

Give the impression that you see in the comments column, okay?

if you want to invite me to work together,
you can send an email to kholidainii@gmail.com

