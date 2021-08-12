Jason Look

Branding Project

Logo creation and various illustrations for Heart of Gold, a new restaurant in Cleveland, OH. I offered multiple logo designs, the middle image became the main mark used for signage and the sandwich paper pattern. The alternate logos are being used on merchandise and menus. Additional illustrations were apart of a larger mural that I painted on a 10’ x 15’ wall before opening.

