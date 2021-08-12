Grapevine – Web Platform 🛫

Earlier in the year we worked on an awesome product called Grapevine. A platform looking to revolutionise business travel. Watch this space! 🚀

Check out their website: https://grapevine.travel

𝗗𝗼𝗻’𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 “𝙇” 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘁 ❤️