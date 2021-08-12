Kunchana Mathota Arachchi

Boat Crypto Logo

Kunchana Mathota Arachchi
Kunchana Mathota Arachchi
  • Save
Boat Crypto Logo ideographix graphify begraphify kunchana illustration graphic design vector logo icon flatminimalist design branding
Download color palette

Boat Crypto logo was design for a logo contest at freelancer.com. Concept 2 out of 2. This logo designed from the scratch with Inkscape in Debian GNU/Linux. This is available for editing and on sale. SVG, EPS, PNG, JPG and PDF formats are available.

#begraphify
#graphify_lanka
#kunchana
#logo
#flat/minimalist
#ideographix

Kunchana Mathota Arachchi
Kunchana Mathota Arachchi

More by Kunchana Mathota Arachchi

View profile
    • Like