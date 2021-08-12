Free Mockup Zone

Free Smartphone Mockup

Free Smartphone Mockup smartphone mockup
Create a realistic presentation of ui-ux and website designs with our premium quality designed Free Smartphone Mockup. Place your artwork via smart-object layer.

Feel free to download :)

Specifications:
File Type: Psd
Smart-Layer: Yes
Mock-up Size: 4000×3000 pixels

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
