Gulf Beach Motor Inn

Gulf Beach Motor Inn vintage retro inn motor inn motel hotel water coastal coast gulf beach identity typography type brand logo branding
Branding concept for the revitalization of an old motel along the Gulf Coast. They chose to go in a different direction, but I still enjoyed the way this concept came out. More to come on the actual final product for The Beachwalk Motel.

