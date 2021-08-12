Babu Group Branding

Babu group is a marketing and creative communications agency that seeks to empower their clients through culturally-driven events. Understanding their need to empower clients, we began with the idea of pulsation and reverberation of ones’ voice in the connected world. Our goal was to create an identity that pulsated from within. This symbolism is emphasized in the final logo as it reverberates from a cool blue to a solid grey. A gesture that expresses one's inner voice being heard and becoming concrete. This expression is Babu Group.

See full project @ link below.

www.oagrp.com