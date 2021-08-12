Erdjol Halili

ACID FONT / TYPEFACE

DOWNLOAD IT HERE :
https://creativemarket.com/asdfgraphics

Check the full Behance project as well:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/114391735/ACID-FONT-TYPEFACE

ACID Font / Typeface.

A Modern Calligraphic and Experimental Typeface.

A contemporary hybrid of blackletter and serif, a metamodern grotesk retaining the elegance and style. Made for text display purposes, Acid Typeface brings a modern , gothic , sharp and strong impression to your design. With a bold acid style, suitable as the main text / header text on a poster , music artworks , website or layout design, t-shirt print, book cover etc best for large headlines, logos and any other large font compositions.

.otf file format.

Tags : retrofuturistic , acid , swiss style , metamoderngrotesk , trippy , modern , gothic , aesthetic, psychedelic , chrome type.

