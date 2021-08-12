Sagnik Bagchi

Wazirx Mobile App Redesign

Sagnik Bagchi
Sagnik Bagchi
  • Save
Wazirx Mobile App Redesign mobile app mobile screen redesign hello dribbble daily ui challenge ui challenge daily ui ui ux mobile design mobile ui ui doge nft etherium bitcoin cryptocurrency crypto
Download color palette

Redesigned 2 screens of the popular cryptocurrency exchange app, Wazirx, as part of my ongoing case study.

Hit 'L' to show some love!

My Socials :
LinkedIn | Instagram | Behance

Sagnik Bagchi
Sagnik Bagchi

More by Sagnik Bagchi

View profile
    • Like