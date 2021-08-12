Jason Look

Branding

Jason Look
Jason Look
Hire Me
  • Save
Branding hot dog music venue merchandise restaurant badge icon illustrator illustration identity logo graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Updated logo project for Happy Dog, an independent music venue/bar/restaurant located in Cleveland, OH. Individual illustration assets were used in a range of new merchandise and menu graphics.

Jason Look
Jason Look
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jason Look

View profile
    • Like