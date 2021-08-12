Matthew Sergison-Main

EGTTR unlockable in-game acheivements

Matthew Sergison-Main
Matthew Sergison-Main
  • Save
EGTTR unlockable in-game acheivements illustration eggtr computer game game
EGTTR unlockable in-game acheivements illustration eggtr computer game game
EGTTR unlockable in-game acheivements illustration eggtr computer game game
EGTTR unlockable in-game acheivements illustration eggtr computer game game
EGTTR unlockable in-game acheivements illustration eggtr computer game game
EGTTR unlockable in-game acheivements illustration eggtr computer game game
EGTTR unlockable in-game acheivements illustration eggtr computer game game
EGTTR unlockable in-game acheivements illustration eggtr computer game game
Download color palette
  1. the end.jpg
  2. moonwatcher.jpg
  3. trophy-radio collector.jpg
  4. back tracker.jpg
  5. claustrophobe.jpg
  6. passive observer3.jpg
  7. vacationist.jpg
  8. tea leaf.jpg

Drawn with brush-pen and ink, these were the unlockable acheivements or trophies in the game.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Matthew Sergison-Main
Matthew Sergison-Main
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Matthew Sergison-Main

View profile
    • Like