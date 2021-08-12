Elizabeth Dobroyer

Business card for makeup artists in pastel colors

Elizabeth Dobroyer
Elizabeth Dobroyer
  • Save
Business card for makeup artists in pastel colors beauty saloon beauty pastel business illustration branding watercolor artist makeup business card card design cute adobe illustrator vector
Download color palette

I have never made a business card with vector watercolor brushes and this is what happened :)

Elizabeth Dobroyer
Elizabeth Dobroyer

More by Elizabeth Dobroyer

View profile
    • Like