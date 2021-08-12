Matthew Sergison-Main

Illustrated assets for Everbody's Gone to the Rapture

Illustrated assets for Everbody's Gone to the Rapture illustration egttr computer game game
I was commissioned by the Chinese Room to produce some assets for their Bafta award winning game, Everybody's Gone to the Rapture. I made a 3 part illustration to be animated for the opening sequence. Various unlockable achievements and assets for a themed downloadable desktop for the PS4.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
